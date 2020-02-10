Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests former Noida engineer Yadav Singh in corruption case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:03 IST
CBI arrests former Noida engineer Yadav Singh in corruption case

The CBI has arrested former New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) chief engineer Yadav Singh on Monday in a two-year old corruption case for allegedly awarding projects worth Rs 116.39 crore to private companies during his tenure, in return of regular bribes from them, officials said. The agency had registered the case on January 17, 2018, on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position as well as accepting bribe regularly by Singh from the accused contractors and firms while awarding contracts.

"It was also alleged that the then chief maintenance engineer (CME) in conspiracy with other officers/officials of the NOIDA as well as with the said contractors had awarded several contracts worth Rs 116.39 crore (approx.) to the five firms in gross violation of tender norms and procedures of the Noida," the CBI said. Singh, who was facing two corruption cases, had got the bail from the Supreme Court on October last year.

The agency had arrested him in a third corruption case registered in January, 2018 in which he was booked along with Javed Ahmed, the owner of Gul Engineers Co, Sai Raju, Manish Kumar and Prem Pradeep, all the directors of SMP Technology Pvt Ltd, Kumar Saurav and Prem Pradeep, both directors of Abu Infracon Pvt Ltd. The CBI had also named Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Sanjay Electricals and Sanjay Kumar Sharma of Shakambari Projects in Ranchi as accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian Minister launches African Days of Ecology and Climate Change in Abidjan

The Ivorian Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development Joseph Ska Ska launched the African Days of Ecology and Climate Change on Monday, February 10 in Abidjan.The third edition of African Days of Ecology and Climate Change 202...

UK says two of its new coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

Two of the new coronavirus cases in Britain announced on Monday are healthcare workers, Public Health England said.Earlier, Britain said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a s...

Youth booked for rape in Ghaziabad

A youth has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and threatening to make her objectionable photographs viral on social media, police said here on Monday. Police said the woman stated in her complaint that she had met Deepak at a birthda...

UPDATE 3-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria on Monday, Turkeys defense ministry said, after Turkey deployed thousands of troops there to stem a Syrian government offensive. The attack, on a newly established ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020