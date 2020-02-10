Information commissioners appointed Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): The Telangana government on Monday appointed Katta Shekar Reddy, Guguloth Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah, Myda Narayana Reddy and Md Ameer as state Information Commissioners. A government order (GO) has been issued on the appointments by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The information commissioners shallhold office for three years from the date they assume office or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. While Shekar Reddy and Narayan Reddy are senior journalists, Syed Khaleelullah and Md Ameer are lawyers.

Shankar Naik is a political and social worker, according to sources..

