NIA takes over probe into Jan 31 encounter with JeM terrorists on outskirts of Jammu

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:39 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:39 IST
The National Investigation Agency has taken up the investigation into the January 31 encounter in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed on the outskirts of the city, officials said on Monday. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Monday directing the agency to carry out a thorough probe into the circumstances in which the three terrorists had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir through International Border at Sambha.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five people, including a cousin of the suicide bomber who killed 40 CRPF personnel in a deadly attack last year in Pulwama. The militants were killed in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on January 31, officials said. The militants were travelling in a truck towards the Kashmir Valley.

