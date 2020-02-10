Left Menu
Development News Edition

By reducing budgetary allocation, 15th Finance Panel did injustice to southern states: TDP MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:05 IST
By reducing budgetary allocation, 15th Finance Panel did injustice to southern states: TDP MP

The 15th Finance Commission has done "injustice" to the southern states by reducing budgetary allocation, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member K Ram Mohan Naidu alleged in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Participating in the discussion of budget in Lower House, he said the budgetary allocation under the 15th Finance Commission was lower for southern states.

"It is doing injustice to the southern states. If we are doing good on Sustainable Development Goals, then we should be incentivised," Naidu said. Citing the 2011 Census report, he said if delimitation of constituencies takes place on this basis, they will lose representation. "There will be rebellion in the southern states. It will have serious implications," Naidu claimed as he was cheered by parliamentarians from other southern states.

The 15th Finance Commission, chaired by N K Singh, tabled the first report in Parliament on February 1. The final report with recommendations for the 2021-26 period will be submitted by October 30. The TDP member said the funds promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act carving Telangana out of Andhra Pradesh have still not been allocated.

The Pollavaram irrigation project, he said, was the responsibility of the Centre but there was no package for resettlement and rehabilitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Assembly passes two bills by voice vote

The Nagaland Assembly NLA on Monday passed two bills by voice vote. The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill 2019 and The Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2020 were passed by v...

NIA takes over probe into Jan 31 encounter with JeM terrorists on outskirts of Jammu

The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed, officials said on Monday. The Union Ministry of Home Aff...

Maharashtra's budget for FY21 to be presented on March 6

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will present its maiden budget on March 6, while the legislature will hold a discussion on womens safety during the session and also take up a bill to make Marathi compulsory in all schools in...

Tennis-Colombian Farah free to resume playing despite doping breach

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a ban despite being found in breach of tenniss Anti-Doping Programme, it was announced on Monday. The 32-year-old world number one pulled out of the Australian Open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020