Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line hit after passenger jumps onto tracks

The service on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were hit on Monday after a passenger jumped onto the track at Mandi House station. The passenger was safely rescued by the Metro staff. The Metro services between Yamuna Bank and Kirti Nagar were affected, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"Blue Line Update. Delay in services from Yamuna Bank to Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Mandi House. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC said in a tweet. The services were resumed shortly after the station staff addressed the issue. More details are awaited. (ANI)

