Left Menu
Development News Edition

Representatives of 5 BIMSTEC countries will attend Disaster

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:18 IST
Representatives of 5 BIMSTEC countries will attend Disaster

Representatives from five BIMSTEC countries will attend the three-day 'Disaster Management Exercise, 2020' that will start here from Tuesday. "Five member countries namely Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal will participate in the exercise.

However, Bhutan and Thailand are not participating in the exercise," NDRF chief S N Pradhan and OSDMA MD P K Jena told reporters here on Monday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event here Tuesday, while Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai will launch the field training exercise on February 12 at Ramchandi Beach in Puri district, they said.

The three-day long exercise will consist of inaugural session and table top exercise (TTx) on collapsed structure in Bhubaneswar. The field training exercise (FTx) on acquatic disaster response with focus on cultural heritage sites to be held at Ramnchandi beach followed by proceeding of disaster management exercise and policy meeting of NDMA/NDMOs among the teams of participating nations on February 13, they said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is hosting the '2nd BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise-2020' with the theme "A cultural heritage site that suffers severe damage in the earthquake and flooding or storm" at Bhubaneswar and Puri. The objective of the exercise is to test the existing emergency procedures for notification, preparedness and emergency response, during a major earthquake and flood scenarios. This exercise will also provide an opportunity to enhance the coordination and cooperation involving multi- agency operations in an earthquake, flooding and storm surge, they said.

Asked about the selection of Odisha as its venue, Pradhan said: "Odisha has been selected in view of the states experience and success in tackling disasters in the past and also because it has a number of heritage sites"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Health first but we hope to go, Wolff says of Chinese GP

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday he was still preparing for a Chinese Grand Prix in April despite the coronavirus epidemic, but health had to be the deciding factor.Local organisers of the April 19 race in Shanghai h...

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020