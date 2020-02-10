Youth booked for rape in Ghaziabad

A youth has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and threatening to make her objectionable photographs viral on social media, police said here on Monday. Police said the woman stated in her complaint that she had met Deepak at a birthday party after which they became friends on Facebook.

The woman alleged that one day Deepak called her to meet him at his place in Loni, where he served her a drink laced with sedatives. Thereafter, he allegedly raped her and clicked some objectionable photos, police said.

The woman alleged that the accused raped her several times, threatening to make her photographs viral on social media. Police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra told PTI.

