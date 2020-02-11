Left Menu
Delhi court seeks report from police on Brinda Karat's complaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed police to file an action taken report on a complaint filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 11:58 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 11:55 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed police to file an action taken report on a complaint filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi police in its status report mentioned that the Crime Branch is looking at the complaint which is being monitored by Special Commissioner of Police.

On Wednesday, the court had asked the police to file a status report on a complaint filed against both the BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches. The court was hearing a plea filed by CPI-M leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari in the matter, who sought filing of FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders.

The CPI-M leaders approached the court after their written complaints to the Commissioner of Police and the SHO, Parliament Street, had failed to elicit any response. The two leaders had written to the Commissioner on January 29 and subsequently on 31, while the letter to the SHO Parliament Street was sent on February 2. Thakur had raised the slogan "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting in Rithala on January 27.

On the other hand, Verma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

