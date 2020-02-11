Hizbul OGW arrested in JK's Kishtwar

An overground worker of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group was arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rustam, a resident of Honjala village, was arrested from his village on Monday, the official said.

He said the arrested person is being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

