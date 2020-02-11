Assam NRC: Reprieve for excluded children if parents are in final list
The government has decided not to send to the detention centre, pending a final decision, the children who got excluded from the NRC in Assam but their parents are included, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. The Union Minister of State for Home, Nityananda Rai, said the approved standard operating procedures for disposal of claims and objections had specific provision for children who got left out from the draft NRC, while their parents had been included.
"Attorney General for India stated on January 6, 2020 before the Supreme Court that the children of parents included in NRC, Assam, will not be separated from their parents and sent to detention centre in Assam pending decision on the application," he said in a written reply to a question. The NRC exercise was carried out in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court and around 19 lakh people did not find themselves in the final list published in August 2019.
