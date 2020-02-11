DMK member demands withdrawal of hydrocarbon projects in
A DMK member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded the government withdraw all hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta area as it would impact farmers of that region. T R Baalu (DMK) said lot of hydrocarbon projects are going on in the delta region.
"The matter is serious. I request the agriculture minister to prevail over the oil minister to withdraw all the projects," Baalu said just before the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020-21. The issue of hydrocarbon exploration has encountered protests from farmers in Tamil Nadu..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TR Baalu
- Lok Sabha
- DMK
- Cauvery delta
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Tamil Nadu
