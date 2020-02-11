DMK member demands withdrawal of hydrocarbon projects in

A DMK member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded the government withdraw all hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta area as it would impact farmers of that region. T R Baalu (DMK) said lot of hydrocarbon projects are going on in the delta region.

"The matter is serious. I request the agriculture minister to prevail over the oil minister to withdraw all the projects," Baalu said just before the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020-21. The issue of hydrocarbon exploration has encountered protests from farmers in Tamil Nadu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.