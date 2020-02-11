Left Menu
PMK releases shadow budget says party working towards development agenda

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday released the agriculture shadow budget, ahead of the State budget and said that PMK is working towards a development agenda.

  ANI
  • |
  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-02-2020 15:10 IST
PMK founder S Ramadoss at a press conference. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ramadoss said the party is happy with the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy decision of declaring Cauvery delta region as a safe region for agriculture. "Recently our CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy had announced Cauvery delta region as a safe region for agriculture and we are happy with the decision. When we formed an alliance with AIADMK we gave 10 memorandum in which safeguarding the delta region was one of them," he added.

The founder said, "Even during summer season agriculture can be done by constructing small check dams in every half kilometre, with charging 200 feet deep groundwater, saving water etc." Urging the state government to consider the requests placed by the farmers, the founder highlighted that the party has given 29 points to the state government and they should consider this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

