Delhi-based lawyer killed, friend injured in car accident: Police

  • PTI
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:40 IST
Delhi-based lawyer killed, friend injured in car accident: Police

A Delhi-based lawyer was killed and his friend seriously injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch by the side of Ganga canal road at Dudhli village near here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday when 38-year-old lawyer, Nishan, was returning home from Hardwar along with his friend Shubham, they said.

After the accident, the victims were extricated from the vehicle and shifted to hospital, where the lawyer was declared brought dead, police said. Shubham, a resident of Pitampura in Delhi was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

