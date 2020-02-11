Left Menu
New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:44 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL61 DL-POLLS-2NDLD CELEBRATIONS Delhi polls: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show thumping victory for party New Delhi: Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into celebratory mode at the party headquarters on Tuesday as trends showed the party was set for a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

DES28 HR-DELHI POLLS-VIJ AAP's Delhi win a victory of freebies: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described the AAP win in the Delhi Assembly elections as a victory of freebies. NRG8 JK-MEHBOOBA Mehbooba congratulates Kejriwal for AAP's victory in Delhi assembly polls Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in Delhi Assembly elections.

DES27 JK-INTERNET Maqbool Bhat's death anniv: Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the 26th death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, officials said. DES22 JK-NIA-SAROORI Cong leader produces himself before NIA for questioning in Jammu Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori on Tuesday produced himself before the National Investigation Agency here for questioning in connection with a series of terrorist attacks in Kishtwar district.

DES26 UP-AMU-MARCH AMU students march against police action on anti-CAA protesters in Kanpur Aligarh (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students, who included a large number of girls, took out a candle-light march inside the campus in protest against the police action on anti-citizenship law protesters in Kanpur and on Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi. DES16 UP-TEACHER-SHAHEEN BAGH Saharanpur teacher claims threat to life after Shaheen Bagh visit Saharanpur: A teacher in Saharanpur on Tuesday claimed threat to her life after nearly 200 local residents entered the school campus and protested against her visit to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

DES23 RJ-ASSEMBLY-CHHAPAAK Raj opposition boycotts Question Hour over Deepika's Chhapaak Jaipur: Opposition members boycotted the Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday after the Speaker expunged a question by a BJP member on Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone..

