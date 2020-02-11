Cold continues in Punjab & Haryana; Halwara coldest at 3.6 deg C

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as the minimum temperature hovered below normal limits. Halwara in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the state, Gurdaspur recorded 4.7 degrees, Adampur 4.1 degrees, Ludhiana 4.9 degrees, Amritsar 5.8 degrees, Patiala 5.4 degrees, Pathankot 6.3 degrees, Bathinda 5 degrees and Faridkot 5.5 degrees Celsius, an official of the meteorological department said here. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal reeled at a low of 4 degrees Celsius, while Ambala recorded 5 degrees, Hisar 4.2 degrees, Narnaul 4.2 degrees, Rohtak 4.6 degrees, Bhiwani 6.9 degrees and Sirsa 6.5 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said the minimum temperatures will hover below normal limits at most places in the two states over the next few days.

PTI SUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.