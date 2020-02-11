Mumbai: Online sex racket busted, 1 arrested, 2 women rescued

An online sex racket targeting rich people and foreign nationals was busted after a Crime Branch raid in a hotel in Saki Naka in the metropolis, leading to the arrest of the main accused and rescue of two victims, an official said on Tuesday. The gang had put up mobile phone numbers on 'massage republican.com' to take calls from customers, with the focus being to trap rich people and foreign nationals, the official said.

"Main accused Jatun Mahadeo Yadav (37), a resident of Mahakali Caves in Andheri East, has been arrested. Two victims forced into the flesh trade were rescued during the raid conducted by Unit X of Crime Branch," he said. The official said a decoy customer contacted the number displayed on the website and was called to an upmarket hotel in Saki Naka by Yadav, after which the Unit X team raided the place on Monday.

"Two SIM cards and cash were seized from Yadav. A case was registered at Saki Naka police station under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and efforts are on to nab others involved," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.