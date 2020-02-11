Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long 'Operation Smile', the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonged to Uttarakhand and seven belonged to other states.

The campaign was led by state Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi. "Of the total 622 rescued persons, 621 were handed over to their families and one was sent to Child Protection Home for rehabilitation," a press statement by Uttarakhand Police said on Tuesday.

Ashok Kumar, Director General, Crime and Law & Order, Uttarakhand Police, informed that 'Operation Smile' and 'Operation Identification' were launched in the state from December 1, 2019. Under this campaign, the missing children, as well as the missing men and women, were searched and handed over to their families. The identification of dead bodies was also conducted during the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

