Min temp slightly up in parts of Rajasthan

The night temperature rose marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday bringing a slight relief from chilly winter, the meteorological department said. Bhilwara was the coldest location in the state at 5.7 degree Celsius, while Dabok, Churu, Pilani and Vanasthali recorded their respective lows at 6.9, 7, 7.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Kota, Sawaimadhopur and Sikar, the mercury dropped to 8.1, 8.6 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Jaipur and Jodhpur was 10.4 and 11.2 degrees respectively, the met department said. The night temperature in most parts of the state is likely to increase further on Wednesday, it said.

