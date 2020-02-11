Telangana CM suggests measures to transform villages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday told district Collectors to organise panchayatsammelanam (conventions) in the next 15 days to impart knowledge to elected representatives and panchayat secretaries towards bringing about a positive change in the rural areas in 25 days. "In the coming 15 days, organise panchayat sammelanam at the district-level. Invite the elected representatives, panchayat secretaries. Explain how to develop the villages.

Inform them about the duties and responsibilities of each person," he said. Explain what sarpanches and secretaries should do, he said in a conference with the Collectors.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs and zilla parishad chairpersons should be invited as chief guests, he said in an official press release. The Chief Minister suggested that effort be made to herald a change in 10 days after the 15-day period.

In all, in 25 days, there should be a change in the villages. After that, surprise checks will be conducted all over the state. Flying squads will tour the state," he said, adding that he would also conduct surprise checks. Action should be taken against villages which are not up to the mark, while presenting awards and rewards to those who keep their villages clean, Rao said.

The government has appointed Additional Collectors to assist the district Collectors, he said. Stressing on checking pollution, he said steps should be taken to promote electric vehicles in Hyderabad, while seeking to decrease the number of diesel vehicles.

Hyderabad, which was being regarded as the most liveable city, would face severe pollution if it is neglected and proper measures were not taken now. The chief minister suggested growing trees in the 1.60 lakh hectares of forestland within and outside Hyderabad.

Though Telangana is ahead in several sectors, it is lagging behind in literacy, he said. Take a pledge to make the state totally literate.

Sarpanches should take the responsibility of turning the illiterate into literate in the village, he said. The Collectors should also take responsibility to make their districts totally literate, he said.

Enlist the literacy rates in the Population Register. Give top priority to improve literacy rate among the SCs and STs, he said. The state government was of the firm opinion that administration can be streamlined by strengthening the institution of Collectors, Rao said.

The government has decided to provide a wireless network to the top district administration to be in regular touch with the Collectors and other officials, he said. The meeting was attended by state Ministers and senior officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.