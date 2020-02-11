Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM suggests measures to transform villages

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:58 IST
Telangana CM suggests measures to transform villages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday told district Collectors to organise panchayatsammelanam (conventions) in the next 15 days to impart knowledge to elected representatives and panchayat secretaries towards bringing about a positive change in the rural areas in 25 days. "In the coming 15 days, organise panchayat sammelanam at the district-level. Invite the elected representatives, panchayat secretaries. Explain how to develop the villages.

Inform them about the duties and responsibilities of each person," he said. Explain what sarpanches and secretaries should do, he said in a conference with the Collectors.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs and zilla parishad chairpersons should be invited as chief guests, he said in an official press release. The Chief Minister suggested that effort be made to herald a change in 10 days after the 15-day period.

In all, in 25 days, there should be a change in the villages. After that, surprise checks will be conducted all over the state. Flying squads will tour the state," he said, adding that he would also conduct surprise checks. Action should be taken against villages which are not up to the mark, while presenting awards and rewards to those who keep their villages clean, Rao said.

The government has appointed Additional Collectors to assist the district Collectors, he said. Stressing on checking pollution, he said steps should be taken to promote electric vehicles in Hyderabad, while seeking to decrease the number of diesel vehicles.

Hyderabad, which was being regarded as the most liveable city, would face severe pollution if it is neglected and proper measures were not taken now. The chief minister suggested growing trees in the 1.60 lakh hectares of forestland within and outside Hyderabad.

Though Telangana is ahead in several sectors, it is lagging behind in literacy, he said. Take a pledge to make the state totally literate.

Sarpanches should take the responsibility of turning the illiterate into literate in the village, he said. The Collectors should also take responsibility to make their districts totally literate, he said.

Enlist the literacy rates in the Population Register. Give top priority to improve literacy rate among the SCs and STs, he said. The state government was of the firm opinion that administration can be streamlined by strengthening the institution of Collectors, Rao said.

The government has decided to provide a wireless network to the top district administration to be in regular touch with the Collectors and other officials, he said. The meeting was attended by state Ministers and senior officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...

C'garh: Commando killed in Naxal encounter was to marry in

One of the two elite CoBRA commandos killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday was set to get married on March 27 and had even applied for leave for it, a relative said. Purnanand Sahu, part of the 204t...

Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syr...

Top FIFA, UEFA officials head to crisis-hit Greece

Athens, Feb 11 AFP Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said Tuesday. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020