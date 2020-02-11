Left Menu
15 cr loans extended to women under PMMY till Jan 202

Over 15 crore loans, amounting to Rs 4.78 lakh crore, have been disbursed to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), said Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 15 crore loans, amounting to Rs 4.78 lakh crore, have been disbursed to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), said Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Thakur said: "As on 31.01.2020, over 15 crore loans have been disbursed to women borrowers, since inception of the scheme, amounting to Rs 4.78 lakh crore under PMMY."

Giving more details, the Union Minister said: "Under PMMY, loans are extended to eligible borrowers for manufacturing, processing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture, which help in creating income-generating activities and employment. However, profession-wise details are not maintained centrally." The top three loan borrowers states are Tamil Nadu (Rs 58,227.47 crore), West Bengal (Rs 55,232.19 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 47,714.04 crore). However, the Union Territories received the lowest amount of loans with Daman and Diu Rs 10.28 crore, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Rs 94.80 crore, and Lakshadweep Rs 5.07 crore. (ANI)

