Collegians, activists hold anti-CAA protest outside Sabarmati

A group of collegians and activists staged protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday. They were asked to vacate the footpath outside the ashram by the police as they did not have permission to hold a protest there, a police official said.

"Dozens of people gathered at the Sabarmati Ashram to protest against the CAA. They gathered with placards and lined outside the Ashram to protest. But police asked us to vacate as we had no permission," activist Dev Desai said. Desai said the protest was then held outside a college but they were asked to leave from there as well by the police.

Inspector JM Khambhala of Ranip police station said, "They gathered despite police denying them permission to hold protest there. Several of the protesters did not know that the organisers did not have permission. We let them go." PTI KA PD BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

