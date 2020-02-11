UP STF guns down wanted criminal in Varanasi

The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police has gunned down a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, officials said on Tuesday. Varanasi unit of UP STF killed the criminal, identified as Rajesh Dubey alias Tunna, at Akhta-Pahadiya crossing in an police encounter, they said.

During the shootout, a police constable, Vinod Yadav, also sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Dubey, a native of Ghazipur district, had escaped while he was being brought to court for hearing in a case in 2017.

He was wanted in several cases of loot and murder registered in nearly 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

