Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, pay tributes to Pulwama bravehearts

The Telangana state unit of Bajrang Dal has asked the youth to not celebrate Valentine's Day as because 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Pulwama on the same day last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:38 IST
Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, pay tributes to Pulwama bravehearts
Hyderabad unit of Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana state unit of Bajrang Dal has asked the youth to not celebrate Valentine's Day as because 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Pulwama on the same day last year. "We met Telangana DGP and appealed to him to ensure that no celebrations should take place in Hyderabad City on Valentine's Day. We are not against love but we are the saviours of culture," M Subhash Chander, state co-convener of Bajrang Dal, told ANI on Tuesday.

"Pubs, hotels, and malls do business on Valentine's Day. We warn the managements, to not celebrate Valentine's Day and if they do, we will try to stop the events," he added. He further asked people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, and that they will promote February 14 as 'Veer Jawan Day.'

"Last year on February 14, around 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Pulwama attack, this year we have decided to create awareness and promote the day as 'Veer Jawan Day' rather than Valentine's Day," he further added. Srinivas Ranu, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hyderabad president said, "The youth should not celebrate Valentine's Day because it is not our culture, instead we should pay tributes to our Jawans who lost lives in Pulwama."

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "In a democratic country nobody should take the law into their hands. If anyone has any problem they should report the matter to Police or they can dial 100." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

New York, Feb 11 AFP Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January ...

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London, Feb 11 AP London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020