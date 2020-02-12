BDC chairman held in murder attempt case in J-K's Samba

A Block Development Council (BDC) chairman was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill two brothers over an old enmity in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Vijaypur BDC chairman Yogeshwer Singh, a resident of Suchani village, was arrested in connection with a case registered against him and his relatives at the local police station under various sections including attempt to murder, a police spokesman said.

The court of Principal Sessions Judge, Samba, had on February 6 granted interim bail to Singh. It, however, revoked the bail on Tuesday, leading to his arrest. On January 31, Mohit Jamwal lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he and his brother Rohit Jamwal, also residents of Suchani village, were assaulted by the BDC chairman and his relatives with the intention to kill them over an old enmity, the spokesman said.

The brothers had reached Vijaypur police station in an injured condition. They alleged that Singh saw them leaving their house on a motorcycle and within minutes, a vehicle, in which the BDC chairman's relatives were travelling, hit them from behind on reaching Patyari, causing injuries to them, the spokesman said. Maneshwar Singh was driving the vehicle and Dineshwar Singh was also travelling with him at the time of the incident.

After the brothers were left injured, the vehicle occupants returned with Yogeshwar Singh and his brother Romeshwar Singh and allegedly assaulted the complainant with rods and a bat, the police spokesman said. He said efforts are on to arrest other accused in the case.

