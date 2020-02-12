LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100 across metro cities

State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities by over Rs 100. The new rates would be applicable from today. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after January 1, 2020.

According to Indian Oil, "In Delhi price of Indane gas rose to Rs 858.50 (increased by Rs 144.50), in Kolkata Rs 896.00 (increased by Rs 149), in Mumbai Rs 829.50 (increased by Rs 145) and in Chennai Rs 881.00 (increased by Rs 147)." Indian Oil is the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Currently, LPG consumers in the country have to purchase the fuel at market prices. The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year by providing subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts of users.This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

