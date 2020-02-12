Protest over removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji bust, section of Maharashtra- MP Highway blocked

Angry workers of the Shiv Sena and other organisations blocked a section of the Chhindwara Nagpur Highway after a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed here. Additional District Magistrate Chhindwara, Rajesh Shahi said: "Statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe is underway."

According to information, Shiv Sena and other Hindutva organisations had given a memorandum to the municipality to install a statue of Shivaji at Sausar's Mohgaon Tiraha in Chhindwara district. After the memorandum, the Municipal councillor visited Mohgaon Tiraha and designated a place for the statue's installation. On Monday night some organisations had the statue installed after which the district administration removed it in the night itself by saying that there was no permission sought for its installation.

Speaking to ANI, Chhindwara ADM Rajesh Shahi said: "Bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped." ADM Shahi said: "A due permission is a need from the administration, for installing statues. SDM Sausar had informed me that some people are installing a bust without any permission. Later, a meeting with stakeholders including organisations who were involved in the installation of the bust was conducted and everyone agreed that due process will be followed for installing the bust." (ANI)

