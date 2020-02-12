Maha: MNS activists beat eve teasers outside school

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) beat up some youths outside a school for harassing girls in Maharashtra's Nashik. According to sources in the MNS and local police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon outside the school in Shalimar area of the city.

No police complaint is filed in the case. Sources said the youths were passing comments on girls coming out of the school..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.