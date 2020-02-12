New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL40 JK-ENVOYS Second batch of foreign envoys arrive in J-K Srinagar: The second batch of foreign envoys arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the Union territory six months after the nullification of Article 370.
DES13 JK-ENVOYS-YOUTH 3 detained for protesting against visit of foreign envoys in Srinagar Srinagar: Three young men were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against the visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, police said. DEL54 POL-JK-CPI(M) Delhi people have shown light in this regime of darkness: CPI(M) leader Tarigami New Delhi: CPI(M) senior leader from Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre, asking it to notify Jammu and Kashmir as a central jail so that it no longer has to enforce draconian laws like the PSA on its citizens.
DEL17 UP-PRIYANKA Raising voice in democracy not a crime: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Ahead of her visit to the SP stronghold Azamgarh where she is likely to meet family members of arrested anti-CAA protestors, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said raising voice in a democracy is not a crime. DES19 UP-GIRIRAJ-DEOBAND Deoband 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Saharanpur: BJP leader Giriraj Singh here stoked a controversy by describing Deoband as the "Gangotri of terrorism" from where terrorists like Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed come.
DES8 UP-LPG-MAYAWATI Mayawati slams Centre over LPG price hike Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Centre over a steep hike in the price of LPG or cooking gas cylinder, terming it as a "cruel decision" against the poor. DES18 HR-LEGISLATOR-SUGAR MILLS Rs 3,300 cr loss shown by Hry cooperative sugar mills, claims MLA Balraj Kundu Chandigarh: Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who is supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, on Wednesday claimed that the state's cooperative sugar mills have shown a loss of Rs 3,300 crore and alleged it was due to corruption and malpractices.
DES15 HR-HOODA Haryana govt's motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing': Hooda Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at Haryana's ruling BJP-JJP coalition, saying there are burning issues facing the state but it seems that the government's motto is "look busy, do nothing". DES17 RJ-METEOR Streak of light in sky triggers meteor speculation in Rajasthan Jaipur: An unexplained streak of light in the sky seen in Rajasthan's Alwar district triggered speculation that it was a meteor..
