New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:44 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL40 JK-ENVOYS Second batch of foreign envoys arrive in J-K Srinagar: The second batch of foreign envoys arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the Union territory six months after the nullification of Article 370.

DES13 JK-ENVOYS-YOUTH 3 detained for protesting against visit of foreign envoys in Srinagar Srinagar: Three young men were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against the visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, police said. DEL54 POL-JK-CPI(M) Delhi people have shown light in this regime of darkness: CPI(M) leader Tarigami New Delhi: CPI(M) senior leader from Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre, asking it to notify Jammu and Kashmir as a central jail so that it no longer has to enforce draconian laws like the PSA on its citizens.

DEL17 UP-PRIYANKA Raising voice in democracy not a crime: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Ahead of her visit to the SP stronghold Azamgarh where she is likely to meet family members of arrested anti-CAA protestors, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said raising voice in a democracy is not a crime. DES19 UP-GIRIRAJ-DEOBAND Deoband 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Saharanpur: BJP leader Giriraj Singh here stoked a controversy by describing Deoband as the "Gangotri of terrorism" from where terrorists like Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed come.

DES8 UP-LPG-MAYAWATI Mayawati slams Centre over LPG price hike Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Centre over a steep hike in the price of LPG or cooking gas cylinder, terming it as a "cruel decision" against the poor. DES18 HR-LEGISLATOR-SUGAR MILLS Rs 3,300 cr loss shown by Hry cooperative sugar mills, claims MLA Balraj Kundu Chandigarh: Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who is supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, on Wednesday claimed that the state's cooperative sugar mills have shown a loss of Rs 3,300 crore and alleged it was due to corruption and malpractices.

DES15 HR-HOODA Haryana govt's motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing': Hooda Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at Haryana's ruling BJP-JJP coalition, saying there are burning issues facing the state but it seems that the government's motto is "look busy, do nothing". DES17 RJ-METEOR Streak of light in sky triggers meteor speculation in Rajasthan Jaipur: An unexplained streak of light in the sky seen in Rajasthan's Alwar district triggered speculation that it was a meteor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

