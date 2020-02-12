MP: 4 injured in mob attack to get Rs 1 lakh compensation each

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs one lakh compensation each to four persons, who were last week injured in an attack by a mob on the suspicion of being child lifters in Dhar district, officials said. State Health Minister Tulsi Silawat handed over the government's letters to the four injured, who are undergoing treatment at Choithram Hospital here, sanctioning Rs one lakh to each, the officials said.

The minister visited the injured- Vinod Khati, Jagdish Radheshyam Sharma, Ravi Patel and Narendra Sharma- all aged between 35 and 45 years, and held talks with the doctors treating them to know their condition, they said. The state government is bearing the medical expenses of the injured and they are out of danger, they added.

The compensation is being provided from the chief minister's discretionary funds, the officials said. A mob armed with sticks and stones had attacked a group of farmers, who had gone to recover money from farm labourers in Dhar district on February 5, amid rumours that a child-lifter gang was on the prowl, officials added.

While a local resident, identified as Ganesh Patel (35), died in the mob attack, four others were injured in the attack. They were hospitalised in Indore for treatment, they said. The state government had earlier announced Rs two lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. However, the amount has been increased to Rs four lakh now, the officials said..

