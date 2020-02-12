Naveen Patnaik has assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among all the ministers in his council of ministry with assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore. According to the property statement submitted by the ministers, Patnaik as on March 31, 2019, possesses assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore which includes movable property worth Rs 62,66,663.93 and immovable inherited properties of Rs 63,64,15,261.

The chief minister's immovable property includes farmland and a building at Tikrikhera in Faridabad worth Rs 10,75, 51,071 and a two-third share in the property of Naveen Niwas worth Rs 9,52,46,190 in Bhubaneswar. These two properties are inherited from his mother late Gyan Patnaik. Patnaik also has 50 percent share in property inherited from his father late Biju Patnaik situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi which is valued at Rs 43,36,18,000, the statement said.

However, Patnaik has a liability for a personal loan of Rs 15 lakh borrowed from his elder sister Gita Mehta. The chief minister has a 1980 model Ambassador car worth Rs 8,905 and jewelry worth about Rs 2,12,252. He has a deposit of over Rs 40 lakh in two branches of State Bank of India at Hinjilicut of Ganjam district and Padampur in Bargarh during the general elections last year, the statement said.

Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Beheras total property is worth Rs 26 lakh which includes a 4.830 square feet land in Chandka area in Bhubaneswar, a car worth Rs 5 lakh and 90 grams of gold. Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jenas assets are valued at Rs 10 crore, the statement said.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and his family members possess cash worth Rs 32 lakh, Rs 1 crore worth of bank deposits and fixed deposit of over Rs 2 crore. He is the only minister in Odisha having two revolvers and a rifle. "I have revolver and rifle much before becoming a minister or an MLA. I am a businessman before entering politics," Das told reporters.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Arun Kumar Sahoo and his wife own assets worth Rs 67 lakh. Apart from Patnaik, there are 20 other members in his council of ministers in Odisha.

