Himachal Cong seeks withdrawal of hike in LPG price

The Himachal Congress on Wednesday expressed surprise over the steep rise in the LPG cylinder price by Rs 150, barely a day after the declaration of Delhi assembly elections results. Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, in a statement, sought immediate withdrawal of the hike in LPG cylinder price saying the people are already suffering from the economic slowdown and unemployment.

Rathore said the Modi government probably has vented his anger against the countrymen by hiking LPG rates after his party's debacle in Delhi polls. Himachal Congress chief questioned the rise in LPG cylinder price, saying the oil companies have hiked the LPG rates despite the crude oil prices falling considerably in the international market.

