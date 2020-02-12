Left Menu
Not involved in accident caused by high end car:Cong MLA's son

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:56 IST
A Congress MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris on Wednesday maintained he was not involved in the accident caused by a high end car in the city and challenged anyone to prove otherwise. A day after police said he allegedly drove the car, injuring a two wheeler rider and damaging an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters he would fight it out in court.

The accident occurred on Sunday. "If there is evidence, let them prove it. I am going to the court, I will fight it out till I can.

This is not the first case of car accident but I did not drive the car," Harris, son of Congress MLA N A Harris, said. He claimed that he was driving the Lamborghini whereas his driver Balu was at the wheels of the Bentley car, which was involved in the accident.

Harris said he made arrangements to admit the accident victim to the hospital and paid his bill. He alleged that "there are people" wanting to frame him in the case and get his bail cancelled to send him to jail.

Claiming that it was "only an accident" and not done intentionally, Harris urged the media not to demonise him. Harris, who is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to the midnight brawl in February 2018, said he has completely changed after the incident.

"I am completely changed after the incident (pub related brawl where he made the murderous assault) but I am branded as a 'Goonda' (rowdy)," said Harris who turned emotional. However, police said they have "adequate evidence" that Harris was involved in the accident.

"We are not bothered about what he is saying outside, but we have evidence that he was involved in the accident. Since it (the accident he was involved in) was a bailable offence, he hasbeen granted bail," said Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic)..

