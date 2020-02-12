45 MSME clusters will be set up in Odisha: Sarangi

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Wednesday said a modern tool room-cum-training centre and 45 micro, small and medium enterprises clusters will be set up in Odisha. Sarangi, also an MP from Odishas Balasore, said this after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

"During the discussion, I urged the chief minister for his cooperation in setting up new centres in the state. We can work together for the development of the state," Sarangi said. The Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for establishment of the training centre much like the CTTC (Central Tool Room and Training Centre) in Rourkela.

He also said that four extension centres which will function under the monitoring of tool room will be set up in Odishas Berhampur, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Balasore towns. The cost of setting up each extension centre will be around Rs 20 crore, he informed.

He said the Union MSME secretary will come down to Odisha for discussion with the state government for establishment of new centres. Sarangi said the Central government will give funds for the proposed centres to come up in the state. Claiming that the Centre is committed for the development of Odisha, Sarangi said of the total 226 MSME clusters to be set up across the country, 45 such clusters will be in the state.

Sarangi, who is also the Minister of State in the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries department, said around 6,700 acres of unused land in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam will be used for developing brackish water aquaculture projects. He said small farmers should be provided lease land to take up such fisheries projects. This will help to increase their income and will meet the states fish requirement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.