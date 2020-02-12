Police bust ISJK module, five held

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) module by arresting five of its associates from Budgam district. "Acting on specific information, police arrested five terror associates and seized arms and ammunition, and other incriminating material from them in Budgam district," a police official said.

He identified the arrested persons as Shahnawaz Ahmad Wani, Nasir Ahmad Wani, Bilal Ahmad Khan, Irfan Ahmad Pathan and Ali Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Beerwah. "On preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terrorist outfit ISJK and were involved in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists," the official said.

A case has been registered at the Beerwah police station and investigation taken up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

