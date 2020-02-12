Left Menu
Man wanted in murder and other criminal cases arrested from UP's Moradabad

  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-02-2020 19:56 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 19:56 IST
A 34-year-old man wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder and under sections of the MCOCA, and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him has been arrested from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Accused Pawan Pandit, a resident of Bawana, was apprehended from a house in Moudha village of Moradabad district on Tuesday based on a tip-off, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) B K Singh said.

During interrogation, Pandit confessed to have been involved in the cases of murder and attempt to murder in Sonepat and Delhi respectively, he said. He was also found to have been involved in over 20 criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, attempt to murder, armed robbery, theft, possession of illegal firearms and criminal intimidation in Delhi and Haryana, Singh said.

Pandit was previously arrested in cases of murder, robbery, carjacking and attempt to murder by the Delhi and the Haryana Police, he added. On January 5, 2019, he along with associates Ajay, Sunny and Manish, intercepted one Mohit and Ravi while they were travelling in their car near village Katewada, Bawana. They allegedly fired indiscriminately at the car. Mohit managed to escape but Ravi was hit multiple times. The reason behind the shooting was a monetary dispute between Ravi and Ajay, the officer said.

In September, he along with his nephew Praveen and another associate, allegedly shot dead a girl in Sonepat. Praveen had allegedly been stalking the girl for quite some time, the officer added. Besides the two cases, Pandit was also wanted in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, he said.

