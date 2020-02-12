Actor booked for molesting woman in Mumbai

A case was registered against Bollywood actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman at suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the 50-year-old actor's daughter had an argument with the victim, senior inspector Dayanand Banger of Oshiwara police station said.

Khan had come to his daughter's defence, verbally abused the victim and also touched her inappropriately with a wooden stick, he added. An offence under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

Khan, the son of classical vocalist Ustad Amir Khan, is known for his negative roles in Bollywood films and television serials, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

