Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No question of financial gain' in govt project given to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:27 IST
'No question of financial gain' in govt project given to

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Wednesday acknowledged that a firm owned by his son and wife was given a project to digitise the city police's records but said the services were offered free of cost and there was "no question" of any financial gain. The project, awarded by the previous BJP government in Maharashtra before the assembly elections in October last year, did not take off due to some technical issues, an official added.

The firm, CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, offered its services "free of cost and there was no question of any financial gains to it", Barve told PTI. "The company had offered its service pro bono and it was for the benefit of the Mumbai Police," he said.

When contacted, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said he has sought details about the project. A source in the previous Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said many decisions are taken at the Mumbai Police level and this project was offered "free of cost".

The project to digitise the records was awarded to CrispQ Information Technologies for five years by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. The company is owned by Barve's son Sumukh Barve and wife Sharmila Barve.

On September 30, 2019, the firm sent a proposal to the state government, offering "pro bono" (work undertaken voluntarily and without payment) services to provide a paperless office system to the Mumbai Police through a software called Notesheet Plus, an official said. A copy of the proposal was marked to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he said.

Records, complaints and service documents of Mumbai Police personnel were to be digitised with the help of the software, the official explained. The proposal was approved by the government as the company was going to do the work for free, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office was also directed to finalise the number of units and files for the digitisation work, he said.

However, the project did not start due to some technical issues, he added. The software, which was offered to be used by the company, is free and there is no question of any financial gains to the firm, Barve said when contacted.

Barve retires from service on February 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

"TN govt has recommended release of all 7 life convicts in

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the state has recommended release of all the seven life convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the Governor as it lacks the power to order such remission. T...

Yes Bank to delay Q3 results till mid-March, says management 'deeply engaged' in fundraising

Troubled lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019 will be delayed and is expected by mid-March as the management is deeply engaged in fundraising exercise. As you are aware, the bank ...

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Paki...

Difficult to revive AAP fortunes in Punjab: Khaira

Former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday said the party deserved praise for the victory in the Delhi assembly polls but claimed that it was difficult to revive its fortunes in Punjab. He alleged that the party was never sincere t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020