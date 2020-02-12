Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open category women oppose Guj govt's circular review decision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:22 IST
Open category women oppose Guj govt's circular review decision

A day after the Gujarat government said it will "review and rectify" a circular regarding reservation for women in the Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment, hundreds of female aspirants from the open category on Wednesday took out a foot march to protest against the decision. The women marched from Collector Office to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where they also held a sit-in protest on the issue.

As per the circular issued in 2018, women from socio- economic reserved categories cannot compete with female aspirants from the open category for government jobs. The protesters were among the 3,000-odd women who had appeared for a competitive exam for the posts of LRD (police constable) last year.

They alleged that the government's decision is one- sided and it will harm the meritorious women candidates from the unreserved category. "We want the government to listen to us before making any changes in the GAD circular issued in August 2018. It appears that the state government has taken this decision out of pressure. This is injustice to the women from general category," a woman protester said.

"We will not back down till the government holds talk with us over the issue. We are now heading towards Raj Bhavan as part of our protest," she added. The protesting women received support from various caste groups, including Dinesh Bambhaniya of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, Raj Shekhawat of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and Lalji Patel of Sardar Patel Group.

"If the government can listen to them (reserved category candidates and leaders), then it must also listen to us. You cannot scrap a notification just like that. We also have a say in that. What we are asking is totally constitutional," Lalji Patel said. "We have sought Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's time to discuss this issue. Our women are ready to start their fast if we are not taken into confidence before making the changes in the circular," he added.

The BJP government in the state had on Tuesday announced that it will study and rectify any discrepancy that exists in a 2018 circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) regarding reservation for women in recruitment in the LRD. This circular had triggered a protest from female aspirants from reserved categories.

Women from reserved categories have been staging a protest for over two months at Gandhinagar's Satyagrah Chhavni, demanding the circular be scrapped as it prevents them from competing with women candidates from the open category, where the cut-off marks are lower. They say the circular is against the spirit of reservation.

Since 2014, women have enjoyed 33 per cent quota in Gujarat police jobs. Out of total 9,000 posts, around 3,000 were reserved for women candidates appearing for LRD exam in 2019. "We have decided to review and rectify it. The BJP government is committed to safeguard reservations provided to SC/ST/OBC communities under the Constitution. Within a few days we will implement the decision," Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said.

The protesters from reserved category have argued that the cut-off marks of women from the open category is much lower than that of reserved category women. This, they said, curtails their chances of qualification for such jobs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel subsidiary to raise additional USD 250 mn via perpetual bonds

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i plans to raise funds up to USD 250 million approximately Rs 1,780 crore through perpetual bonds. This amount will be in addition to existing securities of USD 750 milli...

UPDATE 2-Turkey will hit Syrian govt forces anywhere if troops hurt -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his military would strike Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of northwestern Idlib provin...

Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation VIDC for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an of...

Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation VIDC for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020