Chinese crew allowed to enter Kolkata after being quarantined,

Nineteen Chinese crew of a vessel coming from Shanghai was allowed to enter Kolkata port after the ship was quarantined at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas for several hours on Wednesday, port officials said. The crew members will undergo thermal scanning in the port in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

"A total of 19 Chinese crew on board including Captain Zhou Yingde was quarantined at Sagar Island today. They were cleared by doctors of Kolkata Port Trust there and allowed to enter Kolkata tomorrow," officials said. The Kolkata Port Trust last month began mandatory screening of the crew of shipping liners coming and leaving the two ports under it in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

