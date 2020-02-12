Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US attempting to finalise key defence deals ahead of Trump's visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:34 IST
India, US attempting to finalise key defence deals ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, the two countries are eyeing to finalise a raft of mega defence deals including procurement of a batch of military helicopters by Indian Navy from American defence major Lockheed Martin at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Official sources said talks were underway to wrap up negotiations on procurement of a missile defence system by India from the US for USD 1.86 billion.

As India prepares to receive Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, US defence major Boeing indicated that it was considering to offer its F-15EX Eagle fighter jets to Indian Air Force. The company has already sought a licence from the US authorities for its possible export to India, eyeing a USD 18 billion contract by the IAF to procure 114 fighter jets.

Government and industry sources said the two sides are likely to finalise the USD 2.6 billion deal under which the US will supply 24 multi-role MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters to India. The Cabinet Committee on Security is likely to clear it in the next few days.

"We are attempting to close the deal soon," said a source. The US approved the sale of the Seahawk helicopters to India in April last year. The helicopters are expected to boost the Indian Navy's anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations.

The chopper is designed to hunt down submarines. The fleet would replace aging British-made Sea King helicopters. Ahead of Trump's visit, the US approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India (IADWS) at an estimated cost of USD 1.9 billion.

The Trump Administration notified to the US Congress of its decision to supply IADWS to India. Officials said the two sides may finalise the deal during the US president's visit to India.

Defence and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing in the last six years. The bilateral defence trade touched USD 18 billion mark in 2019, reflecting growing defence cooperation between the two sides. There has been indication that two sides may announce further deepening of defence ties during Trump's visit on February 24 and 25.

Both sides have also been pushing for joint venture and collaboration between private sectors of the two countries in defence manufacturing. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner," intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin making every effort to improve quality of education: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday. Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispens...

Britain starts setting up 'first internet watchdog'

London, Feb 12 AFP The British government said Wednesday it planned to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet and issue substantial fines to social media giants that fail to remove harmful content. Media minister Nicky Morgan ...

German lawmakers approve funds for new Euro fighter jet

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German lawmakers signed off Wednesday on the first funds for a cross-border project with France to develop a new fighter jet and reinvigorate an ambitious programme aimed at bringing together Europes disparate military fo...

RSS, BJP trying to do away with reservation: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday accused the RSS and the BJP of being anti-reservation, and said they are trying to do away with quota for STs, SCs and OBCs given by the Constitution. He s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020