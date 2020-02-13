Left Menu
13 dead, 31 injured in bus-truck collision in UP

At least 13 people have been killed and 31 injured as a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday.

Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Saifai Mini PGI speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Saifai Mini PGI said: "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."

"A double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm in the night on Wednesday. The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind. There were 40-45 passengers on the bus. There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there," Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad had earlier said. (ANI)

