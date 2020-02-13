Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 09:43 IST
Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources
Hafiz Saeed Image Credit: ANI

The efficacy of Pakistan's decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdog's review on Islamabad's action against terror networks operating from the country, official sources said on Thursday. A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced Saeed, the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to 11 years' prison in two cases relating to terror financing.

The sentencing of Saeed came just four days ahead of a meeting of global anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris to review Pakistan's compliance of an action plan prescribed by it to contain terror groups in the country. Last year, the FATF asked Pakistan to fully implement its anti-terror action plan by February 2020 or face severe action. Pakistan was already kept under the "grey list" of countries by the FATF for failing to contain terror financing.

Indian government sources said it is part of a long-pending international obligation of Pakistan to put an end to support for terrorism and that efficacy of Saeed's sentencing remained to be seen. "The decision has been made on the eve of FATF Plenary meeting, which has to be noted. Hence, the efficacy of this decision remains to be seen," an official source said elaborating on the government's assessment of the action.

The sources said it's also to be seen whether Pakistan would take action against all other terrorist entities and individuals operating from territories under its control. India has been pressing Pakistan to take action against all those involved in cross-border terror attacks including the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

It has to be seen whether Pakistan brings perpetrators of cross border terrorist attacks, including in Mumbai and Pathankot to justice expeditiously, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Disney working on 'Aladdin' sequel

Disney has officially started developing a sequel to its 2019 live-action hit Aladdin. According to Deadline, the studio has roped in scribes John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the script for the sequel.Guy Ritchie is set to return to ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

Daffodil Software Uses AI to Empower the Visually Impaired in RBI MANI app

GURGAON, India, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, launched the Mobile Aided Note Identifier MANI app on January 1, 2020, to aid the visually impaired in identifying the denomination of Indian ...

117-year-old steam engine attracting foreign tourists in HP

A 117-year-old steam engine here in the Himalayan region is attracting scores of foreign tourists on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, helping the tourism in the area and boosting the revenue of Northern Railways in equal measure. Tourist com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020