Karnataka Bandh: Buses, autos plie as usual

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 09:52 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 09:52 IST
The bandh call given by some pro-Kannada organisations to demand implementation of a report which recommended job reservation to Kannadigas had little effect on normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of the state on Thursday. Barring a stray incident of stone pelting at a bus in Dakshina Kannada district, the bandh was peaceful in the morning hours.

Buses and autorickshaws plied as usual defying the bandh call given by the 'Karnataka Sangathanegala Okkoota', a consortium of organisations in Karnataka. The organisers of the bandh are demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommended that preference be given to natives of Karnataka in Central government and private jobs in the state.

In Bengaluru, city buses plied as usual though most of them ran almost empty as there were very few commuters. Autorickshaws operated as usual though one of the autorickshaw drivers' associations had supported the bandh.

The main trade area of the city, KR Market and surrounding places had no effect of the bandh in the morning hours. Pro-Kannada activists were on the city rounds appealing to traders to shut their shops in their support.

In Anekal near Attibele in the city on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, activists reportedly tried to shut shops and business establishments forcibly. At Pirangipet in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, stones were pelted at a private bus in the morning.

Heavy deployment of policemen has been made at important locations to check untoward incidents. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the pro-Kannda organisations to keep their agitation peaceful.

He said his government always stood for Kannada and Kannadigas and initiated measures to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

