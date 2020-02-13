Left Menu
Only people of Delhi will be invited to Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony: Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that only people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi cabinet and that of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:06 IST
AAP leader Gopal Rai. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that only people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi cabinet and that of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

"Only the people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. Chief Ministers of other states or leaders of other parties will not be invited," Gopal Rai told ANI. On Wednesday, senior party leader Manish Sisodia had also invited all to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

"Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal and the new government under his leadership will take oath on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. I appeal to all of you to reach there by 10 am to bless your son and encourage him," he said in a tweet. AAP clinched a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

