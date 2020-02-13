Left Menu
Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:15 IST
A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, an official said. One of the injured persons was reported to be critical and was referred to the government-run Hamidia Hospital here, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, Chief Public Relations Officer Priyanka Dixit said.

The mishap took place around 9 am when the slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between platform Nos. 2 and 3 collapsed at the station, she said, adding that eight people were injured in the incident. "The condition of one of them is critical," Dixit said, adding that the victim was admitted to Hamidia Hospital.

The other seven persons were initially admitted to a railway hospital and later referred to the private Chirayu Hospital, she said. Teams of railway doctors were present at both the Hamidia and Chirayu Hospitals to assist the injured persons, she said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a tweet, said he was saddened over the tragedy, and directed the local administration to provide all assistance to the injured persons. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the victims..

