3 bike-borne miscreants arrested for dragging home guard jawan in Haryana

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants were arrested for dragging a home guard jawan in Haryana's Sonipat. A video has gone viral on social media in which the three men on a motorcycle were seen dragging the jawan for 500 metres on February 10.

The police on Wednesday had said all the accused were arrested after the video of the incident surfaced. "All the three accused have been identified. Two officials have been suspended for negligence in duty," Ravinder, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), had said. An FIR has been filed in the matter. (ANI)

