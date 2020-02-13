4 dead, one injured in car crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Four people were killed and one person was injured when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Chohilawali village when the car crashed into a pole on the roadside as the driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst, they said.
Mukesh, Navin, Dharmpal and Ajay Kumar died in the accident while Bhagirath sustained injuries and is being treated at the district hospital, police added. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem was done, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
