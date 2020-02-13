Left Menu
Development News Edition

Follow norms in dealing with MPs, MLAs or face action: Govt to bureaucrats

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:54 IST
Follow norms in dealing with MPs, MLAs or face action: Govt to bureaucrats

All central and state government officers have been asked to follow norms in dealing with communications from MPs and MLAs or face action, according to an official order. Chief secretaries of all states/union territories have been asked to sensitise officials with regard to their duties and obligations in so far as the movement of Members of Parliament (MPs) in general and more particularly during Parliament sessions, it said.

The move comes after instances on violation of protocol norms laid in the existing guidelines were noticed by the government. The Members of Parliament and State Legislatures, as the accredited representatives of the people, occupy a very important place in our democratic set-up, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

In connection with their duties, they often find it necessary to seek information from the ministries/departments of the government of India or the state governments, or make suggestions for their consideration or ask for interviews with the officers, it said. The guidelines concerning official dealings between administration and members of Parliament and state legislatures have been issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and being reiterated from time to time.

The provisions of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure regarding prompt disposal of communications from MPs have also been reiterated from time to time, it said. However, keeping in view the instances of occasional non-observance of the guidelines, a need was also felt by the Committee of Privileges of the Lok Sabha for consolidating and reiterating the existing instructions. Accordingly, revised comprehensive guidelines were issued.

Therefore, all the ministries/departments are once again requested to ensure that instructions issued by the Personnel Ministry are followed by all officials concerned, both in letter and spirit, the order said, adding that "violation of these guidelines will be viewed seriously". According to the existing guidelines, communications received from a Member of Parliament should be attended to promptly.

"Government servants should show courtesy and consideration to Members of Parliament and State Legislatures," according to the guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Taxi driver in Tokyo tests positive for coronavirus - NHK

A taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the coronavirus, NHK public TV reported, marking a further spread of the disease in Japan even as authorities said some passengers aboard a ship quarantined off its coast would finally be allow...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China; markets shiver

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, raising fresh questions about the scale of the crisis.The sharp rise i...

Congress has to be "bold against all forms of communalism":

Worried over the propaganda that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party cannot be selective on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of comm...

New emission norms for tractors unlikely to create major headwinds for industry: ICRA

Ratings agency ICRA on Thursday said the proposed Bharat Trem IV emission norms for domestic tractor industry slated to be implemented from October is unlikely to create major headwinds for the sector. The new emission norms will only be ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020