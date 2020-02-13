Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjuna awardees, international/national sportspersons exempted from purview of strict Arms Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:47 IST
Arjuna awardees, international/national sportspersons exempted from purview of strict Arms Act

Arjuna awardees and sportspersons participating in international and national shooting competitions have been exempted from the purview of certain strict conditions being imposed for possessing and carrying guns after the amendments to the Arms Act, the Home Ministry said. While the Arjuna awardees will get exemption on the number of arms to be possessed provided that the award was conferred in shooting, international medallists or renowned shooters can possess up to 12 rifles in caliber .22 (also known as .22 Long Rifle), center fire rifles with calibers up to 8 mm, including all calibers lower than 8 mm, pistols or revolvers of caliber up to and including 9 mm and shotguns of caliber up to 12 bore.

However, all national and international shooters getting exemptions from the Arms Act for possessing guns for personal use, training or use in competitions, will have to be certified by either Ministry of Sports or national or state rifle associations. In exercise of the powers conferred by section 41 of the Arms Act, 1959 and in supersession of the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated August 4, 2014, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the central government hereby exempts the specified classes of the persons in respect of the arms of the category of description specified when carried or possessed for their own personal use for the purpose of training or use in competitions, from the operations of the provisions of the Act, a notification issued by joint secretary in the home ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said.

According to the notification, international championship means the Asian Games, the Asian Shooting Championship, the Asian Women or Asian Junior Shooting Championship, the Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Shooting Championships, the Olympic Games, the World Junior or Senior Shooting Championships and the World Cup in senior as well junior events. An international medallist means a person who has won an individual or team medal in an international championship. A renowned shooter means a person who has participated in a national shooting championship in an open men's event or open women's event or open civilian's event whether through qualifying tournament or wild card entry conducted in accordance with the rules of International Shooting Union and has attained the minimum qualifying score specified by the National Rifle Association.

Those who can certify a sportsperson include the Ministry of Sports, which will certify that the award was conferred for excellence as a shooter; the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) or approved affiliated state rifle association, which will certify that the medal has been won by the international medallist in the international championships; and in case of renowned shooter, the merit certificate shall mention the qualifying score along with the minimum qualifying score (MQS) for the event as specified by NRAI. A junior target shooter will be allowed to posses and carry two weapons of any category in which the person is a junior target shooter, but he must hold a certificate issued by the appropriate certifying body.

An aspiring shooter will be allowed to posses and carry two weapons of any category in which the person is an aspiring shooter provided that he holds a certificate issued by the appropriate certifying body. The NRAI, affiliated state rifle association(s), district rifle association(s) affiliated with state rifle association(s), shooting clubs affiliated with the state rifle association or NRAI and shooting ranges under the Sports Authority of India or the sports authority of the state governments can posses and use unlimited number of guns in the category of .22 Long Rifle, center fire rifles with calibers up to 8 mm, pistols or revolvers of caliber up to and including 9 mm and shotguns of caliber up to 12 bore.

The parliament in December 2019 had amended the Arms Act under which punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms was enhanced. During the debate in parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said sportspersons will be entitled to get licences for different types of firearms.

As per the new law, no person will be allowed to posses more than two firearms. A life sentence (remainder of life) will be given to those manufacturing, selling, repairing and possessing "prohibited" arms. The minimum punishment under this section will be 14 years. Under the present law, the offence invites imprisonment of not less than seven years, but may extend to life imprisonment -- mostly up to 14 years.

According to an estimate, India has around 35 lakh gun licences. A total of 13 lakh people have licences to carry weapons in Uttar Pradesh, followed by militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir where 3.7 lakh people possess arms licences, most of which were taken in the name of personal security. Punjab, which witnessed terrorism in the 1980s and 1990s, has around 3.6 lakh active gun licences, most of which were issued during the two decades of strife.

PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-British PM Johnson sacks minister who restored N.Ireland power sharing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday sacked the minister who helped end three years of political stalemate in Northern Ireland, prompting criticism that Johnson was indifferent to the fate of the province.Julian Smith, who was a...

UPDATE 4-Taxi driver in Tokyo tests positive for coronavirus - NHK

A taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the coronavirus, NHK public TV reported, marking a further spread of the disease in Japan even as authorities said some passengers aboard a ship quarantined off its coast would finally be allow...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China; markets shiver

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, raising fresh questions about the scale of the crisis.The sharp rise i...

Congress has to be "bold against all forms of communalism":

Worried over the propaganda that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party cannot be selective on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020