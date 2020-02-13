Punjab: Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag
An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab's Roop Nagar district due to a technical snag, a police official said here. The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed on a field in Ban Majra village here around 11:30 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said.
All three crew members were safe, he said. While making the emergency landing, the chopper escaped a 66-KV high tension power line passing through the fields, the official said.
The area was cordoned off by police and another army helicopter with a maintenance team reached the spot to repair the fault. The helicopter resumed its flight around 1:30 pm, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
